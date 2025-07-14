Digital Zones, AI Skilling, Single-Window Clearance Key To GCC Future: Romal Shetty

At the CII Global Capability Centers (GCCs) Summit in New Delhi, Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, outlined an ambitious vision to scale India’s GCCs from 1,800 to 5,000. Highlighting the rise of mid-market firms and emerging sectors like quantum, aviation, and defense, he emphasized a potential jump in employment from 10 million to 25 million and a GDP contribution of up to 3%. Shetty proposed bold reforms—talent acceleration hubs, digital economic zones, plug-and-play infra in Tier-2 cities, a national skilled passport, and a single-window clearance—to position India as a global GCC powerhouse.