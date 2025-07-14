Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Digital Zones, AI Skilling, Single-Window Clearance Key To GCC Future: Romal Shetty

Digital Zones, AI Skilling, Single-Window Clearance Key To GCC Future: Romal Shetty

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2025, 9:11 PM IST

At the CII Global Capability Centers (GCCs) Summit in New Delhi, Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, outlined an ambitious vision to scale India’s GCCs from 1,800 to 5,000. Highlighting the rise of mid-market firms and emerging sectors like quantum, aviation, and defense, he emphasized a potential jump in employment from 10 million to 25 million and a GDP contribution of up to 3%. Shetty proposed bold reforms—talent acceleration hubs, digital economic zones, plug-and-play infra in Tier-2 cities, a national skilled passport, and a single-window clearance—to position India as a global GCC powerhouse.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended