DIPAM’s Composite Strategy: Beyond Market Sentiment

In an interview with Business Today Television, Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, outlines the Department’s forward-thinking strategy in navigating dynamic market conditions. Emphasizing a composite approach, he highlights how DIPAM integrates policy with market realities without being dictated by short-term sentiment. From managing public stock and monitoring corporate performance of PSEs to ensuring fair dividends, DIPAM’s work is deeply grounded in long-term value. With challenges like geopolitics already addressed, the focus is on sustained momentum. Chawla reiterates that the DIPAM Model is not merely a reaction to the market—but a robust, policy-led framework driving strategic outcomes for the Indian economy.