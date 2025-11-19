DMK Vs Election Commission: SIR Sparks Massive Showdown In Tamil Nadu Politics

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a fierce political showdown over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The DMK, which has challenged SIR in the Supreme Court, has accused the Election Commission of conducting a flawed revision meant to delete genuine voters and insert ineligible ones from outside the state. BJP and TVK leaders have dismissed DMK’s allegations as drama, alleging that booth-level officers are being influenced by DMK’s ground-level agents. Meanwhile, another twist has emerged as government officials and BLOs boycotted work, claiming unbearable workload and personal expenses being forced on them. The Stalin government has warned of pay cuts for skipping duties. With tensions rising, Tamil Nadu’s voter list battle is far from over.