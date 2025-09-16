Doctor Title Row: Why Physiotherapists Can’t Use “Dr.” | Health Ministry Clarifies

The Union Health Ministry has issued a fresh advisory saying physiotherapists cannot use the prefix “Dr.”, warning that it misleads patients and could even invite legal action under the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. The notification cites repeated court rulings and medical council advisories. Physiotherapists, the ministry says, should work on referral from doctors—not as primary care providers. But this fight isn’t new. Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and even dentists have had to defend their right to the “Dr.” title in India. At stake is more than just a word—it’s about authority, respect, and public trust.