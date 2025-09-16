Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Doctor Title Row: Why Physiotherapists Can’t Use “Dr.” | Health Ministry Clarifies

Doctor Title Row: Why Physiotherapists Can’t Use “Dr.” | Health Ministry Clarifies

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry has issued a fresh advisory saying physiotherapists cannot use the prefix “Dr.”, warning that it misleads patients and could even invite legal action under the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. The notification cites repeated court rulings and medical council advisories. Physiotherapists, the ministry says, should work on referral from doctors—not as primary care providers. But this fight isn’t new. Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and even dentists have had to defend their right to the “Dr.” title in India. At stake is more than just a word—it’s about authority, respect, and public trust.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended