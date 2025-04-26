Business Today
Domestic Focus, Global Reach: Jindal Stainless

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 26, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 26, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

China's irresponsible surplus capacity, fuelled by ambitions beyond its domestic market, has triggered domino effects and subsequent trade restrictions globally. This situation underscores the critical need to safeguard domestic manufacturing through measures like tariff barriers against non-WTO compliant subsidies. Jindal Stainless, a leader with a downstream MSME ecosystem. To amplify these efforts, the Jindal Stainless Academy initiative and movable training institutes focusing on holistic sustainability will empower growth. The core focus should remain on the robust domestic market, with exports as a secondary target.

