Donald Trump: 10% Tariffs On BRICS Countries, Including India, Coming Soon

US President Donald Trump warned that members of the BRICS alliance would face a 10 per cent tariff if they act against American interests. Trump alleged that BRICS was created to weaken the US dollar and suggested that the tariff could be imposed soon on countries within the bloc. “BRICS was set up to degenerate our dollars. Anybody that’s in BRICS is getting a 10 per cent charge,” Trump said, accusing the group of trying to undermine the dollar’s dominance. “The dollar is king, and we want to keep it that way. And if people want to challenge it, they will have to pay for it,” he asserted. Addressing questions about potential tariffs on BRICS nations, Trump reiterated his accusation that the group was formed “to hurt us” and “to degenerate our dollar.” He added, “That’s OK if they want to play their game. But I can play that game too. So anybody that’s in BRICS is getting a 10% charge.”