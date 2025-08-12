Donald Trump Boasts How He Tariffed India To Choke Crude Oil Supplies From Russia

President Donald Trump has wielded oil tariffs as a weapon to pressure Moscow—and its allies. Accusing India of bolstering Russia’s war effort via continued oil purchases, Trump slapped an additional 25% import tariff on Indian goods, bringing the total to a staggering 50%—one of the harshest duties on any U.S. trade partner. Trump called it a “big blow” that destabilized Russia’s economy. The move triggered a major geopolitical dilemma for India, confronting market-driven energy needs with mounting U.S. pressure. As the world watches, Trump’s oil-based diplomacy could reshape global trade and alliances.