Donald Trump Courts Gulf Trillions In High-Stakes Middle East Tour, Starts With Saudi Arabia

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Donald Trump lands in Saudi Arabia with billionaires in tow — including Elon Musk — and a trillion-dollar ask on the table. In his first major foreign visit during his second term, Trump’s Gulf tour skips Israel and zeroes in on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar. The mission? Secure mega-investments and push for energy cooperation amid volatile oil prices and stalled US-China trade talks.



With Saudi Arabia pledging $600 billion so far, Trump is aiming higher — demanding $1 trillion to cement economic ties. At the heart of this visit are not just oil deals but also potential arms sales worth over $100 billion and a push to revive the Abraham Accords. But Saudi support for Palestine continues to stall normalization with Israel.

Trump may even swing by Turkey for possible Ukraine war talks. A tour packed with diplomacy, dollars, and drama.