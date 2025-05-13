Donald Trump: Diplomacy Through Trade Pressure Helped End India-Pak ‘Nuclear War’

US President Donald Trump has taken credit for stopping a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan, saying his administration brokered a "full and immediate ceasefire" between the two countries. Trump said he offered to help the countries with trade, and said India and Pakistan were told they would get no trade with the US if they did not de-escalate. "My administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one, between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations with lots of nuclear weapons," Trump said. "I said, come on we’re gonna to do a lot of trade with you guys so stop it. Stop it and we’ll do trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade," Trump added.