Donald Trump Informs 14 Nations Of Tariffs Beginning Aug 1, Says Deadline Flexible

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, July 7, that the August 1 effective date for U.S. tariffs was firm, but that he was open to extensions if countries made proposals. This was even as he began telling trade partners - from powerhouse suppliers like Japan and South Korea to minor players - that sharply higher U.S. tariffs would start August 1, marking a new phase in the trade war he launched earlier this year. Some big trade partners like EU, China and India have been kept out of the tariff correspondence for now.