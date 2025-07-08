Business Today
Donald Trump Informs 14 Nations Of Tariffs Beginning Aug 1, Says Deadline Flexible

  New Delhi,
  Jul 8, 2025,
  Updated Jul 8, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, July 7, that the August 1 effective date for U.S. tariffs was firm, but that he was open to extensions if countries made proposals. This was even as he began telling trade partners - from powerhouse suppliers like Japan and South Korea to minor players - that sharply higher U.S. tariffs would start August 1, marking a new phase in the trade war he launched earlier this year. Some big trade partners like EU, China and India have been kept out of the tariff correspondence for now.

