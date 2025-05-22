Business Today
Donald Trump Jr’s Political Rise: From Business Heir To White House Aspirant?

  New Delhi,
  May 22, 2025,
  Updated May 22, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Donald Trump Jr. is stepping out of his father’s shadow and into the political spotlight. Known for his media presence, business acumen, and strong Republican ties, Trump Jr. is now seen as a powerful voice in American politics. From his early days on The Apprentice to his bestselling books and influential podcasts, the 47-year-old heir has evolved into a political force of his own. In this video, we explore his growing influence, his role in Donald Trump’s campaigns, and the rising speculation about his own presidential ambitions. With a loyal support base and increasing clout in the GOP, could Donald Trump Jr. be preparing for a future run for the Oval Office? Hear his own words, track his political moves, and find out how he’s shaping the next generation of the Trump legacy. Watch now for the full story on Trump Jr.'s ambitions and America First politics.

