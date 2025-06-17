Donald Trump, Keir Starmer Finalise US-UK Trade Deal At G7; Call It ‘A Very Important Day’

At the G7 summit in Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially announced the finalization of a major U.S.-U.K. trade agreement. Standing side by side, the leaders celebrated a pact focused on reducing car tariffs and boosting aerospace cooperation. Trump called the relationship with Britain “fantastic,” while Starmer praised the deal as a "real sign of strength" between two long-time allies. The friendly banter between the conservative Trump and left-leaning Starmer also stood out, showing surprising camaraderie despite political differences. The finalized deal signals stronger economic ties post-Brexit and could influence future trade dynamics globally. Watch the full moment as it unfolded live at the G7.