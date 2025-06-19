Donald Trump Persists With Claim That He Stopped India-Pak War Despite PM Modi’s Factcheck

United States President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of stopping war between India and Pakistan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi fact-checked him. "I stopped a war between Pakistan and India. I love Pakistan," he said. “Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night," he said while speaking with the reporters. Earlier, PM Modi had told the US President that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never do so in the future. He further reiterated his trade deal plans with India. "We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped a war between Pakistan and India." Trump went on to praise Pakistan's army chief Asif Munir and PM Modi and said that they were extremely influential.