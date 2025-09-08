Donald Trump Praises Modi After Taunts: A New Phase In India–US Ties?

From tariffs and taunts to praise and partnership — the U.S.–India relationship has taken a dramatic turn. Just a day after calling India the “darkest China,” Donald Trump has flipped the script, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailing the “special bond” between the two nations. Modi responded warmly, reaffirming India’s commitment to strong strategic ties. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the personal rapport between Trump and Modi, while the MEA hit back at Trump aide Peter Navarro’s accusations on India’s oil trade with Russia. With defence, trade, and diplomacy on the table, is this simply another Trump mood swing, or has India scored a major geopolitical win?