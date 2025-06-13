Donald Trump Praises Tesla, Calls Elon Musk ‘Honest’ Despite Dismantling Electric Car Push

U.S. President Donald Trump opens up about his surprising equation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk amidst his decision to abolish the federal electric vehicle (EV) mandate. In this revealing statement, Trump says Musk never objected to the rollback, and still endorsed him, something Trump calls “very honest.” Trump praises Tesla and Musk, expressing his admiration for electric cars, but stands firm on removing the mandate that would have made EVs compulsory. He recounts a candid moment with Elon, where Musk simply said, “As long as it’s happening to everybody, I’ll be able to compete.” This video dives into Trump’s EV policy stance, his personal view on Tesla, and his unexpected acknowledgement of Elon Musk’s integrity, even in disagreement.