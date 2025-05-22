Donald Trump Reveals America’s Biggest Defence Plan Yet – The $500-Billion Golden Dome

A defence shield unlike any before — the United States has announced the Golden Dome, a futuristic missile defence system aimed at securing American skies and space. Unveiled by President Donald Trump, this $500 billion project is designed to detect and intercept ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles — even if fired from other continents. With a massive space-based constellation of 16,000 interceptors and cutting-edge satellite tracking, the Golden Dome draws inspiration from Israel’s Iron Dome but aims to defend territory 400 times larger. Unlike its flat-terrain counterpart, this dome is engineered to protect complex American landscapes and counter next-gen threats. The geopolitical tremors are already being felt — while China has voiced strong objections, Russia surprisingly supports America's right to build it. What does this mean for global defence dynamics? Is this the future of warfare? Watch now to understand the tech, strategy, and tensions behind this historic defence gamble.