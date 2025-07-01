Donald Trump Says Buyer Ready For TikTok | Delay In US Ban Enforcement

Despite past tensions, Donald Trump now appears to back TikTok, revealing a potential buyer for the Chinese-owned app. In an interview, he claimed the sale would need Chinese government approval. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance faces a US deadline to sell the platform by September 17 or risk being banned. While Congress passed the divestment law and President Biden signed it, Trump delayed its enforcement, hinting at shifting views. TikTok has already lost its Supreme Court appeal against the ban. Meanwhile, China maintains its firm stance against the forced sale. As geopolitics meets tech, TikTok finds itself in the middle of a US-China tug of war—again.