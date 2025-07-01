Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Donald Trump Says Buyer Ready For TikTok | Delay In US Ban Enforcement

Donald Trump Says Buyer Ready For TikTok | Delay In US Ban Enforcement

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

 

Despite past tensions, Donald Trump now appears to back TikTok, revealing a potential buyer for the Chinese-owned app. In an interview, he claimed the sale would need Chinese government approval. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance faces a US deadline to sell the platform by September 17 or risk being banned. While Congress passed the divestment law and President Biden signed it, Trump delayed its enforcement, hinting at shifting views. TikTok has already lost its Supreme Court appeal against the ban. Meanwhile, China maintains its firm stance against the forced sale. As geopolitics meets tech, TikTok finds itself in the middle of a US-China tug of war—again.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended