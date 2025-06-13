Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Donald Trump Says He Blocked Chinese Cars, Praises Xi Jinping, Hints At Higher Auto Tariffs Ahead

Donald Trump Says He Blocked Chinese Cars, Praises Xi Jinping, Hints At Higher Auto Tariffs Ahead

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 13, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump opens up on why Chinese cars are practically absent from American roads — and takes full credit for it. In a statement, Trump says his 25% tariff on foreign automobiles, especially from China, helped protect American auto jobs and manufacturing. He explains why Mercedes pays extra and how his tough trade stance reshaped the U.S. auto industry. Despite his strong policy against Chinese cars, Trump says he “respects” President Xi and believes in mutual deals that benefit both nations. Could tariffs go even higher? Trump says — maybe. Watch this detailed breakdown.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended