Donald Trump Says He Blocked Chinese Cars, Praises Xi Jinping, Hints At Higher Auto Tariffs Ahead

U.S. President Donald Trump opens up on why Chinese cars are practically absent from American roads — and takes full credit for it. In a statement, Trump says his 25% tariff on foreign automobiles, especially from China, helped protect American auto jobs and manufacturing. He explains why Mercedes pays extra and how his tough trade stance reshaped the U.S. auto industry. Despite his strong policy against Chinese cars, Trump says he “respects” President Xi and believes in mutual deals that benefit both nations. Could tariffs go even higher? Trump says — maybe. Watch this detailed breakdown.