Donald Trump Says New Tariffs Will Be 'Kinder' Than Those Imposed By Other Nations

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated that new reciprocal tariffs will take effect within two days, aiming to counter what he claims is long-standing trade exploitation by other nations. While emphasizing that the U.S. will be "very kind" in its approach, Trump hinted that the tariffs would be lower than what other countries have imposed on the U.S. His move has sparked concerns of a potential global trade war, with opposition from some Republican senators. As global markets brace for impact, Trump insists that these measures will mark a "Liberation Day" for the U.S. economy.

