Donald Trump Threatens To Fire US Fed Chairman If Interest Rates Are Not Cut

President Trump has said he can dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at any time, even though the agency is technically independent from the White House. “I'm not happy with him,” Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. “I let him know it and if I want him out, he'll be out of there real fast, believe me.” Trump reiterated concerns he made clear this morning via social media, saying that he believes Powell has been too slow to cut interest rates. The statement comes just a day after Powell asserted the Fed's independence, highlighting legal protections and bipartisan support from the legislature. He emphasised his decisions are based solely on achieving dual mandate goals, serving the American people without political influence.