Donald Trump’s Ceasefire Claim Triggers Firestorm In Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha

Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire sparked chaos in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the Modi government of bowing to U.S. pressure — Rahul even daring PM Modi to call Trump a liar on record. EAM S. Jaishankar clarified that there was no Trump-Modi call, and the ceasefire followed a Pak DGMO outreach, not foreign pressure. PM Modi and Amit Shah hit back, stating no leader forced India’s hand, while confirming that only U.S. VP JD Vance warned India of an impending attack. The Trump storm left Parliament in uproar and the nation buzzing.