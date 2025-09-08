Donald Trump’s New Tariffs Threaten $47.5 Billion In Indian Exports

Donald Trump’s latest 25% tariffs have left Indian exporters staring at staggering losses. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations estimates a $47.5 billion impact, hitting 55% of India’s exports to the U.S. Hardest hit are sectors like textiles, rice, auto components, leather, and engineering goods, with millions of jobs now under threat. From Karnal’s rice exporters to Kolkata’s leather hub and Bengaluru’s auto parts makers, the pain is visible across industries. Companies are weighing hard choices—absorb losses, shift strategy, or risk closure. With hopes of a U.S. trade deal fading, exporters are scrambling to diversify into new markets. Can Indian businesses survive Trump’s tariff war?