Dr. Reddy's Q4 Earnings| Revenues Up 20% To `8506 Cr| Rs 8/Share Dividend Announced

Pharmaceutical firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced its quarterly results for the March 2024 quarter on Friday. The company reported a 22% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,594 crore.The board of the firm recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity share of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25.Revenue figures also outperformed predictions, totaling Rs 8,506 crore compared to Rs 7,083 crore during the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 20%.Breaking it down by segments, Global Generics—responsible for nearly 90% of overall revenue—generated Rs 7,536 crore, up from Rs 6,119 crore. Additionally, the Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients division reported revenue of Rs 1,167 crore in Q4FY25, slightly above the Rs 1,152 crore noted previously, as per the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter. Watch M.V. Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s on Q4 Results and Future Growth Plans.