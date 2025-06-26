Dragon Capsule Successfully Docks With International Space Station | Final Approach Confirmed

“Dragon is go for final approach!”

The SpaceX Dragon capsule has successfully docked with the International Space Station, marking another smooth milestone for the crewed mission. The final approach and docking were carried out flawlessly, connecting the capsule to the orbital lab as planned.

Aboard the capsule are four astronauts, including India's Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, as part of #AxiomMission4. With the docking complete, the crew is now preparing for hatch opening and their stay aboard the ISS.

This video captures the moment of docking confirmation, live visuals, and crew updates as the mission moves into its next phase.

Source: Axiom Space / NASA / SpaceX