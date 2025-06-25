DRDO Unveils Indigenous CQB Carbine With 200m Range, Made In India By Bharat Forge

The DRDO-ARDE Close Quarters Combat Carbine, developed in Pune, marks a significant achievement in India's defense capabilities. Weighing 3.3 kg and measuring under 800mm, this potent weapon is tailored for effective use within 200 meters, ideal for close-quarter battle scenarios. It supports both NATO and INSAS ammunition, showcasing its versatility. Produced in collaboration with Bharat Forge, this carbine exemplifies synergy between development and manufacturing, bolstering the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Evaluated to international standards, it stands out as a compact and robust weapon system, enhancing infantry soldiers' operational effectiveness and marking a proud moment for DRDO and Indian defense innovation.