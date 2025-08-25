Business Today
Dream11 Ends Sponsorship Deal With BCCI | Lawmakers’ Crackdown Hits Fantasy Gaming

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 25, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025, 6:42 PM IST

 

The sponsorship jinx continues for Team India. Just ahead of the Asia Cup, BCCI has ended its partnership with Dream11, the team’s title and jersey sponsor. The move follows a new law prohibiting money games, forcing Dream11 to step back from its ₹358 crore deal. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the exit in an exclusive chat with India Today. Social media erupted with memes, speculating about a “sponsorship curse” and joking about pan masala brands stepping in. Dream11, valued at $8 billion and backed by investors like Tiger Global, has been one of India’s biggest advertisers. With the gaming crackdown set to hit up to 90% of revenues, Dream11 and other firms like MPL and Zupee are now exploring global and financial services markets.

