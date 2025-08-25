Dream11 Ends Sponsorship Deal With BCCI | Lawmakers’ Crackdown Hits Fantasy Gaming

The sponsorship jinx continues for Team India. Just ahead of the Asia Cup, BCCI has ended its partnership with Dream11, the team’s title and jersey sponsor. The move follows a new law prohibiting money games, forcing Dream11 to step back from its ₹358 crore deal. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the exit in an exclusive chat with India Today. Social media erupted with memes, speculating about a “sponsorship curse” and joking about pan masala brands stepping in. Dream11, valued at $8 billion and backed by investors like Tiger Global, has been one of India’s biggest advertisers. With the gaming crackdown set to hit up to 90% of revenues, Dream11 and other firms like MPL and Zupee are now exploring global and financial services markets.