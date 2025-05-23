Business Today
EAM Jaishankar: A Lot That Donald Trump Is Saying Holds True For India As Well

  • New Delhi,
  • May 23, 2025,
  • Updated May 23, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Donald Trump is a product of these times whose views resonate with the American public. This is what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has to say about the 47th President of the United States. In a conversation with Denmark’s TV2 channel, the minister was asked whether Trump as the US President was good for the world or not. Adding to his argument, the minister said that Trump had addressed several issues plaguing the world. These include overconcentration of manufacturing in some regions, state support and subsidies skewing global trade and also job losses in India.

 

COURTESY: TV2 Channel, Denmark

