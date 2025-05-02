Business Today
News
bt tv
EAM Jaishankar Calls For Cultural, Tech-Led Reset To Build ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047 At WAVES 2025

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 2, 2025,
  • Updated May 2, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

At WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar delivered a powerful address urging a global cultural and technological reset. He criticised the historical suppression of pluralism by colonialism and major powers, advocating for a fairer international system that amplifies diverse voices. Jaishankar emphasised using innovation and technology to build “Viksit Bharat by 2047” and prepare youth for the digital age. Highlighting challenges like information overload and AI ethics, he called for inclusive, ethical tech use, skills diffusion, and smoother global mobility.

