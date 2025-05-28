EAM Jaishankar, Misri & MPs Take India's Anti-Terror Message Global After Modi’s Plain Speak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn’t mincing words anymore. In a direct and hard-hitting message to Pakistan and its people, PM Modi has warned that peace cannot come without ending terror. In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India has intensified its diplomatic offensive — MPs from across party lines are meeting leaders worldwide, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is giving strong statements to global media, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is in the U.S. for high-level talks. While India puts the spotlight firmly on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking dialogue with India — but New Delhi’s message remains clear: No talks till terror stops. From Modi’s biting statement to Owaisi’s FATF remarks and India’s global outreach, this report uncovers how India is building pressure to expose Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror on the international stage.