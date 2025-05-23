EAM S Jaishankar Calls Out Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir After Pahalgam Massacre

In a dramatic and unprecedented move, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has directly named and shamed Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir — calling him a "jihadi general" whose extremist views are fuelling cross-border terrorism. Citing the Pahalgam terror attack, Jaishankar linked the violence to Munir’s hardline religious rhetoric, exposing how deeply ideology and terror are now intertwined in Pakistan’s military leadership. This is the first time India has explicitly held the Pakistani army chief personally responsible for an attack on Indian soil. Jaishankar also drew a new red line, saying future talks with Pakistan will only happen on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The message is clear: India will no longer tiptoe around naming perpetrators and will call out state-sponsored terror on global platforms. Watch this sharp escalation in diplomatic messaging—and what it means for India-Pakistan relations going forward.