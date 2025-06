A terrifying cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggered a flash flood that swept away a resort construction site near Silai Bend early Sunday morning. At least 9 labourers are feared dead after water and debris engulfed their tents in seconds. Drone footage and eyewitness videos show the raw fury of nature as muddy torrents destroyed everything in their path. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are underway, but the situation remains grim. Watch this video for all the visuals and updates from the ground.