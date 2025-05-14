EaseMyTrip CEO Calls For Boycott Of Turkey & Azerbaijan, Suggests Greece & Armenia As Alternatives

Prashant Pitti, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told India Today that Indian tourism to Turkey has dropped by 22% and to Azerbaijan by 30%, with both countries set to lose nearly ₹3,000 crore in revenue — the amount generated last year by Indian tourists alone. With rising tensions and Pakistan's exposure on the global stage, tourism to these nations is expected to decline further. Pitti urged Indian travellers to explore alternative destinations like Greece and Armenia, calling for a complete boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Indian entrepreneurs must stand with the nation, especially as Turkey has supplied drones to Pakistan against India.