Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
EC Hits Back Hard As Rahul Claims “Vote Chori” In Bihar

EC Hits Back Hard As Rahul Claims “Vote Chori” In Bihar

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

A fiery political showdown is unfolding as Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of voter fraud in Bihar. Launching his Voter Adhikar Yatra with Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul alleged that the SIR voter list review is deleting votes and called the EC the BJP’s “election chori branch.” The Election Commission has hit back with a sharp five-point rebuttal, rejecting all claims as fakery and demanding proof within seven days—or an apology. While Rahul insists that lakhs of votes have been stolen, the EC says there is “no evidence, no case.” The standoff raises a critical question—are these reforms ensuring fair polls or undermining democracy itself?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended