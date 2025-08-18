EC Hits Back Hard As Rahul Claims “Vote Chori” In Bihar

A fiery political showdown is unfolding as Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of voter fraud in Bihar. Launching his Voter Adhikar Yatra with Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul alleged that the SIR voter list review is deleting votes and called the EC the BJP’s “election chori branch.” The Election Commission has hit back with a sharp five-point rebuttal, rejecting all claims as fakery and demanding proof within seven days—or an apology. While Rahul insists that lakhs of votes have been stolen, the EC says there is “no evidence, no case.” The standoff raises a critical question—are these reforms ensuring fair polls or undermining democracy itself?