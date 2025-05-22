ED Raids Reveal Cr In K'taka Gold Smuggling Case Involving Minister G Parameshwara & Actor Ranya Rao

Trouble is escalating for Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara as the Enforcement Directorate intensifies its investigation into the gold smuggling case. Over two consecutive days, ED raided educational institutions linked to Parameshwara, seeking crucial evidence in the ongoing probe. Sources reveal that the educational trust associated with the minister allegedly paid off actor Ranya Rao’s credit card bill of ₹40 lakh, who is also a key accused in the gold smuggling scandal. The bill was reportedly cleared following instructions from an influential individual. Actor Ranya Rao is now under intense scrutiny, with hawala operators confessing to purchasing gold from her. The investigation has uncovered illegal transactions worth crores routed through her accounts, along with foreign business dealings that raise serious red flags. The ED’s probe has revealed proceeds of crime running into crores, exposing a deep web of money laundering and smuggling activities. Despite mounting pressure, G Parameshwara’s cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister Ramalinga Reddy, have defended him, calling the ED raids a politically motivated vendetta. Meanwhile, the BJP has vowed that the ongoing investigation will expose the full truth behind the scandal. This case began unfolding after Kannada actor Ranya Rao’s arrest at Bengaluru airport on March 3rd for allegedly smuggling gold worth crores. The Enforcement Directorate continues to unravel the complex network behind the gold smuggling racket, with Karnataka’s political landscape watching closely.