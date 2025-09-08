EEPC Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Says Future Is Diversification, Pushes Its 5-E Strategy

One of the sectors worst affected by the massive 50% U.S. import duties is the engineering and mechanical equipment sector which exported nearly $20 bn worth of goods to American in 2024-25. This comprised 16.4% of its total global exports. Hit hard by tariffs this year, the sector, under the umbrella organisation of Engineering Export Promotional Council, has sought measures to ameliorate the financial impact. The Council has also laid down plans to diversify its markets – even though it faces several challenges – environmental and otherwise – in other big markets like EU. The EEPC is also pushing its 5-E doctrine – Elevate, Expand, Embrace, Empower and Enable to spread its operations.