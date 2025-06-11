EFTA-India Deal To Unlock $100 Billion Investment, 1 Million Jobs: Swiss Official

In a significant boost to India’s investment prospects, Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, has reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to the EFTA-India Free Trade Agreement. Speaking on the sidelines of Swiss Industry Day, which saw record attendance, she expressed strong confidence that Swiss companies—known for their precision, quality, and innovation—are well-placed to deliver on the ambitious pledge of investing $100 billion into India over the next 15 years. She emphasised that the trade pact, signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, is designed not only to facilitate capital flow but also to generate 1 million high-quality jobs in India.

Artieda highlighted India’s large, young population and rapidly growing middle class as key drivers of this partnership, adding that Swiss firms are not looking to export labour but to create opportunities for Indian talent. She also noted the importance of cutting red tape and establishing a favourable regulatory framework to ensure that investment commitments translate into real economic benefits. With Indian ministers, including Piyush Goyal, taking a hands-on approach and personally engaging with Swiss businesses, the outlook for bilateral economic cooperation appears stronger than ever. The EFTA agreement is set to take effect on 1 October and is expected to open a new chapter in India’s global investment journey.