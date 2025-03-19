Egg On My Face: Tharoor Admits Wrong Call On India’s Russia-Ukraine Stance, Praises Modi’s Diplomacy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reflects on India's stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, admitting that he had earlier criticized India's neutrality in 2022. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor acknowledged the strategic benefits of India's balanced diplomacy, which has enabled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage effectively with both Ukraine and Russia. He highlighted India's potential role in fostering lasting peace, emphasizing its credibility as a mediator due to its historical neutrality and geographical distance from Europe.