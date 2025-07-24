Business Today
News
bt tv
Electoral Roll Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Claims '100% Proof' Against EC Amid Bihar Voter List

  New Delhi,
  Jul 24, 2025,
  Updated Jul 24, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Bihar's election season has now become a showdown over the revision of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi has dropped a political bombshell, accusing the Election Commission of "100% fabrication" in Karnataka’s electoral rolls and now in Bihar too. Rahul was not the only one, Tejashwi Yadav earlier also hinted at boycotting Bihar polls branded the poll panel a political tool of BJP. As protests erupt both inside Parliament and across Patna, INDIA bloc leaders are accusing the EC of being biased, while NDA calls it “poll-time drama.” With the CEC defending voter list revisions to weed out ghost voters, the political divide deepens. NDA has claimed that INDIA bloc's only agenda was to create Hungama ahead of polls and backed the poll panel.

