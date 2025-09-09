Elon Musk Defends X Fact-Checks After Navarro’s Anti-India Claims

It’s Elon Musk vs Peter Navarro again. After former Trump adviser Navarro accused India of profiteering from Russian oil and fuelling Moscow’s war machine, Musk defended X’s fact-checking system. Community Notes corrected Navarro, saying India’s oil purchases are for energy security and do not violate sanctions—adding that the U.S. itself imports from Russia. Navarro hit back, calling the fact-check “crap” and slamming Musk for enabling “propaganda.” Musk responded that “the people decide the narrative,” stressing transparency in X’s fact-checking system. The feud isn’t new—Navarro has previously mocked Musk as “a car assembler,” to which Musk retaliated by calling Navarro “dumber than a sack of bricks.” The India angle keeps this battle in the spotlight.