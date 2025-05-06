Elon Musk Goes Full Sci-Fi: From ‘Gorklon Rust’ Identity Shift To Founding His Own Futuristic City

Elon Musk has done it again — and this time, it’s part meme, part mayorship. The billionaire has bizarrely rebranded himself on X as “Gorklon Rust,” sparking AI banter and meme coin surges. But while Musk’s digital antics turned heads, a real-world shift unfolded in Texas, where SpaceX’s launch site is now officially a city — Starbase. With greater control over local governance, including beach and park closures, Musk’s sci-fi vision inches closer to reality. From avatars to actual authority, Musk is redefining tech, space, and now, cityhood.