Elon Musk Goes Full Sci-Fi: From ‘Gorklon Rust’ Identity Shift To Founding His Own Futuristic City

  • New Delhi,
  • May 6, 2025,
  • Updated May 6, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

Elon Musk has done it again — and this time, it’s part meme, part mayorship. The billionaire has bizarrely rebranded himself on X as “Gorklon Rust,” sparking AI banter and meme coin surges. But while Musk’s digital antics turned heads, a real-world shift unfolded in Texas, where SpaceX’s launch site is now officially a city — Starbase. With greater control over local governance, including beach and park closures, Musk’s sci-fi vision inches closer to reality. From avatars to actual authority, Musk is redefining tech, space, and now, cityhood.

