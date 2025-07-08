Business Today
Elon Musk Launches 'America Party' With Indian-Origin CFO Vaibhav Taneja As Treasurer

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a political leap, launching the ‘America Party’ — and he's placed his most trusted man, Indian-origin CFO Vaibhav Taneja, at its core. A Delhi University commerce graduate and former PwC executive, Taneja now becomes the treasurer of Musk’s new political outfit. Known for his $139 million paycheck and role in Tesla’s finances, Taneja will now oversee federal compliance and funds for the party. With tensions rising between Musk and Donald Trump, and Tesla stocks reacting sharply, this move signals a dramatic shift in U.S. politics.

