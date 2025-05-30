Elon Musk Quits Trump Dream Team | Rift Over AI Deal & ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The once-unique bond between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is unraveling. Musk—who once championed Trump’s presidential bid—is now officially out of the administration. From public policy spats over the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' to the failed Middle East AI deal that excluded xAI, the cracks in their alliance were building for months. Tesla, SpaceX, and X investors pressured Musk to focus on his core businesses after stock slides. Now, the final blow appears to be the OpenAI deal in the Middle East, which Musk opposed. Despite the fallout, Trump’s cryptic post—“Musk will always be with us”—has left everyone guessing. Is this the end, or a strategic break?