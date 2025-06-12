Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Elon Musk Regrets Public Feud With Trump After $917B Crash | Truce Or Tension?

Elon Musk Regrets Public Feud With Trump After $917B Crash | Truce Or Tension?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Elon Musk has publicly expressed regret over his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trump. In a now-viral X post, Musk admitted his criticism "went too far." The fallout? A jaw-dropping $917 billion wiped off Tesla’s market value and a $9 billion dip in Musk’s net worth. The clash began over Trump's tax bill and escalated to serious allegations, including Epstein-related claims Musk later deleted. Trump responded with veiled threats, hinting at contract cancellations and investigations. But now, with Trump signaling he's open to forgiveness and Musk pulling back, is a fragile truce in place? Or are two of the world’s most powerful men just cooling off for now? Watch to unpack this high-stakes drama.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended