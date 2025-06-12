Elon Musk Regrets Public Feud With Trump After $917B Crash | Truce Or Tension?

Elon Musk has publicly expressed regret over his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trump. In a now-viral X post, Musk admitted his criticism "went too far." The fallout? A jaw-dropping $917 billion wiped off Tesla’s market value and a $9 billion dip in Musk’s net worth. The clash began over Trump's tax bill and escalated to serious allegations, including Epstein-related claims Musk later deleted. Trump responded with veiled threats, hinting at contract cancellations and investigations. But now, with Trump signaling he's open to forgiveness and Musk pulling back, is a fragile truce in place? Or are two of the world’s most powerful men just cooling off for now? Watch to unpack this high-stakes drama.