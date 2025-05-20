Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Elon Musk & Satya Nadella Join Hands, Talk AI Future @ Build 2025

Elon Musk & Satya Nadella Join Hands, Talk AI Future @ Build 2025

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 20, 2025,
  • Updated May 20, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Elon Musk (xAI, Tesla, SpaceX) and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella spill the tea on AI at Microsoft Build 2025 in Seattle! They unveil xAI’s Grok 3 & Grok 3 mini joining Azure AI Foundry, making AI dev faster & fiercer. Elon dishes on real-world AI, from Tesla’s self-driving cars to SpaceX’s next-gen customer service, all about truth & vibes. Satya’s hyping up devs to build wild new AI apps with Microsoft’s tools. Plus, did you know Elon was once a Microsoft intern? This pre-recorded talk is pure packed with big ideas for the AI revolution. Hit play to catch the future unfolding!

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended