Elon Musk & Satya Nadella Join Hands, Talk AI Future @ Build 2025

Elon Musk (xAI, Tesla, SpaceX) and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella spill the tea on AI at Microsoft Build 2025 in Seattle! They unveil xAI’s Grok 3 & Grok 3 mini joining Azure AI Foundry, making AI dev faster & fiercer. Elon dishes on real-world AI, from Tesla’s self-driving cars to SpaceX’s next-gen customer service, all about truth & vibes. Satya’s hyping up devs to build wild new AI apps with Microsoft’s tools. Plus, did you know Elon was once a Microsoft intern? This pre-recorded talk is pure packed with big ideas for the AI revolution. Hit play to catch the future unfolding!