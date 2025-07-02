Business Today
Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, Threatens To Launch America Party

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Elon Musk has unleashed a series of fiery tweets slamming U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ calling it a “disgusting abomination.” As the Senate raced to pass the nearly 1,000-page legislation before July 4, Musk warned lawmakers supporting it would lose their next primaries. He even floated launching his own “America Party.” The bill aims to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts while slashing funds for green energy and expanding border security. Trump, in turn, fired back with threats of deporting Musk. This showdown marks a deepening rift between the tech billionaire and the former president. Full details in the video.

