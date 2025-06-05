Elon Musk Turns On Trump: From “Dark MAGA” Ally To Swamp Critic

Once seen as Donald Trump’s closest tech ally, Elon Musk’s political romance with the former president has now publicly unravelled. From MAGA rallies and government appointments to Thanksgiving dinners and policy coordination—Musk was everywhere. But after a chaotic stint as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and unmet promises of cost-cutting, cracks began to show. Musk finally broke ranks—blasting Trump’s spending bill and sharing social media posts. What went wrong between the billionaire and the president? Is this the end of a political power duo—or just the beginning of a new rivalry? Watch our full timeline of the fallout.