Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Explosive AI Feud Over Apple’s App Store

The AI battle just got personal. Tesla CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk has accused Apple of manipulating App Store rankings to keep OpenAI permanently at the top — calling it an “unequivocal antitrust violation.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired back, accusing Musk of hypocrisy and alleging he manipulates X’s algorithm to benefit his own companies. Altman even shared an article claiming Musk boosted his own posts on X. This public feud, reignited by Musk’s plan to sue Apple, has set social media ablaze. With a history of jabs and a shared past at OpenAI, the two billionaires are now locked in an AI turf war — in a market worth trillions.