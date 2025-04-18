Elon Musk’s Family Tree: The Billionaire’s Bold Move To Combat Humanity’s Declining Population

Elon Musk, the tech mogul known for his Mars missions, has now set his sights on a new frontier: Earth’s population. In an unexpected move, Musk has been quietly scouting for potential mothers to address what he believes is an existential threat to humanity – declining birth rates. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk has been using his platform X to make secretive arrangements with several women, offering his sperm and using surrogates to create a legion of high-intelligence offspring. Among these women is cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong, who was privately contacted by Musk with a proposal to have his child, a request that left her stunned. Musk’s baby-making plans also involve influencer Ashley St Clair, who claimed to have given birth to Musk’s 13th child after being offered $15 million – but with one condition: keep his name off the birth certificate. Musk, who has fathered at least 14 children with four known women, including artist Grimes and Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis, is believed to have a much larger family tree that’s still growing. With his new role at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency under President Trump, Musk is streamlining everything, including fatherhood. His quest to repopulate Earth, one crib at a time, raises questions about the billionaire’s legacy, his plans for the future, and how far he’s willing to go to secure humanity’s survival.