Elon Musk’s Mother Turns 77 In Mumbai: Maye Musk’s Memoir Finds Indian Soul

Maye Musk, the 77-year-old mother of Elon Musk, is in Mumbai this week for something deeply personal — the launch of the Hindi edition of her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan. A former model who graced the covers of Vogue and walked international runways, Maye has always been a symbol of grace, resilience, and reinvention. But her visit to India is more than just a book launch. It’s a journey of spirituality, culture, and self-discovery. Before signing books and posing for cameras, Maye made a quiet, spiritual visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, joined by Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. Wearing a vibrant yellow kurta, Maye sought blessings for her new chapter in India. Jacqueline, deeply moved by the experience, praised Maye’s book for redefining aging with purpose, power, and perseverance. As she celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai, Maye shared a heartfelt photo of the flowers her son Elon Musk sent her, which she posted on her 'X' handle. In her memoir, she speaks about chasing dreams at any age, showing that age is just a number when it comes to reinvention and ambition. For Maye Musk, her visit to India isn’t just about the memoir — it’s a celebration of spirituality, resilience, and a message to women everywhere that it’s never too late to dream big.