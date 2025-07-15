Elon Musk’s Tesla Debuts In India With Mumbai Showroom & Model Y

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC. The grand debut features the Model Y SUV, Tesla’s flagship vehicle for India. Elon Musk’s long-awaited India push comes months after a pivotal meeting with PM Modi, which led to reduced import duties on luxury EVs. The Model Y will be sold as a fully built import initially, with six units already delivered. While Tesla battles declining sales in China and excess manufacturing globally, it sees India’s young but growing EV market as a new frontier. Will Tesla's India gamble pay off? Watch for all the details and high-voltage developments.