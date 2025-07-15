Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Elon Musk’s Tesla Debuts In India With Mumbai Showroom & Model Y

Elon Musk’s Tesla Debuts In India With Mumbai Showroom & Model Y

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC. The grand debut features the Model Y SUV, Tesla’s flagship vehicle for India. Elon Musk’s long-awaited India push comes months after a pivotal meeting with PM Modi, which led to reduced import duties on luxury EVs. The Model Y will be sold as a fully built import initially, with six units already delivered. While Tesla battles declining sales in China and excess manufacturing globally, it sees India’s young but growing EV market as a new frontier. Will Tesla's India gamble pay off? Watch for all the details and high-voltage developments.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended